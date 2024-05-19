Presidency Speaks On Atiku, Obi’s Planned Alliance, Discloses What Tinubu Is Concerned About

The Federal Government has reacted to the planned alliance between Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Obi held a private meeting with Atiku and other PDP stakeholders in Abuja last week.

He also met separately with former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

This led to speculation about a possible alliance in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

On Friday, Atiku stated that if the PDP decided in 2027 that it was the South-East’s turn to field the presidential candidate and selected Obi, he would readily offer his support.

Reacting to the development, the Presidency said that President Bola Tinubu is not bothered about the planned alliance, stressing he will not be losing sleep over the development.

They noted that Tinubu is more concerned about fulfilling his promise to Nigerians.

According to Punch, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said anybody could decide to collaborate and meet.

He insisted that the question, for him, was what happened after the talk and numerous meetings.

The minister stressed that Tinubu’s works would speak for him in the next election cycle in 2027.

He said, “The government is not thinking about them at all. We are focused on delivering on the mandate handed over to President Bola Tinubu. With the good works the government is doing, he is already the toast of Nigerians.

“So, they will continue to support him. Just a few days ago, the Federal Government inaugurated three critical gas infrastructure projects in Imo and Delta states to drive the country’s gas sector. The projects are the ANOH-OB3 CTMS gas pipeline and ANOH gas processing plant in Assa, Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State.

“The President also inaugurated the expansion of the AHL gas processing plant 2 gas project in Kwale, Delta State. The social security programme is ongoing. The Compressed Natural Gas project is there as well. Dry farming initiatives have taken root, and so many other projects that will benefit Nigerians are either ongoing or in the pipeline.

“Tell me, how will the meeting of those two men be an issue? No, we are not worried at all. The government of President Tinubu is focused and not disturbed.”

Also reacting, a senior presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu and his administration were not bothered by Atiku and his gang’s political maneuvering.

He said, “We are only surprised that they are plotting just one year after an election they lost. They are still behaving like sore losers.

“We are not bothered by the games they are playing, as they are revealing their mindset. They are mere politicians who only think about the next election.

“President Tinubu is a true statesman who is concerned about fulfilling his promises to Nigerians.

“At the moment, he is very busy resetting the economy of our country for the better, laying the foundation that ought to have been laid decades ago.”