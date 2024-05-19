Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 19th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 19th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has dismissed the planned alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi. According to the Presidency, President Bola Tinubu is not bothered about the planned alliance, noting that the President was not losing sleep over alliance plots by Atiku and Obi.

Vanguard: All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, are working on floating an alternative platform ahead of 2027.

The Nation: The Federal Government is wooing labour for fresh talks over the proposed new minimum wage after workers’ representatives called off their participation in the last round of negotiation on Wednesday. Government, The Nation gathered yesterday, is determined to resolve the impasse over the new minimum wage as soon as possible, although it was unclear last night whether the matter could be resolved before the May 31 deadline given by labour for conclusion of the deal.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, former Bauchi Governor, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, and former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, and others to serve in the newly released list of federal universities’ Governing Councils.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.