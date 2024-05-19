‘My Marriage To Oritsefemi Was A Nightmare’ – Nabila Opens Up

Nabila Fash, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, has dismissed a recent interview in which her ex-husband made a series of accusations against her, including having 21 miscarriages during their marriage.

Naija News reported that Oritsefemi, during an interview with media personality, Jude Chidonwo, disclosed that his wife, Nabila, who had accused him of cheating on her in their home and having children behind her back, betrayed him.

However, in an interview with celebrity journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, Nabila urged the public to disregard Oritsefemi’s interview, stating that it was all a lie.

Speaking on the 21 miscarriages, she said, “How is it possible that I miscarried 21 times and I am still normal? How is it possible that I lost 21 children? Why the lies? PLease anyone who listened to his interview should disregard the narrative because it s not true at all….

This is just a distraction, I am presently out of Nigeria working, so you can imagine the calls and encouraging words i have been getting, I was actually confused as to what was going on until it was made clear to me what he had said, this is a distraction but a funny one cos its all lies.”

Advertisement

Nabila also confirmed that they are officially divorced, and she is living her best life, “We are officially divorced. On March 21, 2024 our divorce pulled through, I am officially divorced and officially single and i am happy and living my best life!”

Nabila described the accusation of sending 20 of her friends to attack Oritsefemi as a figment of the singer’s imagination.

She said, “I dont even have up to 20 friends and that never happened…..He is not the kind of person that anyone would attack and get away with it, so trust me that it never happened….it is a figment of his imagination.”

Advertisement

On the accusation of being nasty to his kids, she said, “Never. We have a good relationship. We still spoke today when the interview became viral, one of them called me and was upset that her father all said all what he said and i calmed her down….I was good to his kids and they will never forget me.”

Nabali added that her marriage to Oritsefemi was a nightmare and urged young ladies to look before they leap.

She said, “My marriage was a nightmare that i woke up from.. I dont believe in running down an ex so i will not banter words. God has blessed me and elevated me and i will not look back in regret. I am not angry and i am at peace .i found closure from all the horrible things that happened. My advice to young ladies is look before you leap cos that jump might land you in deep shit.”

Advertisement