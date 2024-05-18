We Have Done Better Than Those Who Governed For Eight Years – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said his administration has performed better since assuming office a year ago.

The governor stated that his administration has recorded giant strides in infrastructure since its inception about a year ago.

Fubara made the remark on Saturday in Ngo Town at the inauguration of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road project, Andoni Local Government Area.

While he did not mention any past administration, Fubara said since coming on board, his government has done well in the execution of projects, promising to do more for residents of the oil-rich state.

Advertisement

He said: “Like I said the other day, we just started. We started about three or four months ago but I am very happy that if we have to assess ourselves within that three months, we have done better than people who stayed for eight years. I stand to be challenged.”

In a post via his official X handle, the governor wrote: “To the glory of God, we made history by commissioning the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

“The commissioning marks the end of a 24-year journey of constructing a road that connects three local government areas hitherto separated by water and a difficult terrain.

Advertisement

“Indeed, it was heartwarming to be part of this historic moment in our dear State and we are quite fulfilled that it has happened during our tenure.

“At the event we renewed our commitment to continue serving our people knowing that their satisfaction and joy validate our governance efforts.”