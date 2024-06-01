Minimum Wage: Abia Workers Vow To Join Nationwide Strike

The Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has vowed to join the indefinite nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2024, in protest against the government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

Naija News reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, President, Joe Ajaero, who read from a jointly prepared speech alongside his Trade Union Congress, TUC, counterpart, Festus Osifo, expressed disappointment over the Federal Government’s failure to conclude and pass into law a new National Minimum Wage Act, and reverse the hike in electricity tariff to N65/kWh.

In an interview on Friday, the Abia NLC chairman, Ogbonnaya Okoro, disclosed that workers in the state will join the strike and others will be mobilised during the weekend to join.

He said, “We will join the strike. By this weekend, we will start mobilisation and join others. The order is just coming this night and we will communicate them on Monday. It will begin on Monday and will not stop on Monday.

“The offices are not open on weekends and we will not go beyond the law. The arrangement came suddenly. We will follow the due process and serve them. We will call for state emergency meeting on Monday. We will do the necessary things so that we will not be faulted.

“The order came late and you don’t serve notices on Saturday, so we will do that on Monday.”