Breaking: Labour Declares Indefinite Nationwide Strike Over Minimum Wage

The Organised Labour has announced an indefinite nationwide strike over the failure of the federal government to conclude negotiations on a new national minimum wage and reverse the hike in the electricity tariff.

The strike will commence on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Naija News reported that the Organised Labour reportedly walked out on the federal government team at the Tripartite Committee meeting on the new national minimum wage.

The Union walked out of the negotiation when the government and the organized private sector remained adamant on the ₦60,000 offer made on Tuesday.

According to Vanguard, during a press briefing on Friday, leaders of NLC and TUC pleaded with Nigerians to bear with them, saying, “Apologies for inconveniences but commitment to pursue the cause to its conclusion.”

More Details to come…