Governor Okpebholo Speaks On His Victory At Edo Tribunal

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed his satisfaction with the judgment of the state governorship election tribunal, which reaffirmed his victory in the September 21, 2024, election.

The three-member tribunal panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, dismissed the allegations brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, for lack of credible evidence.

On Wednesday, Naija News reported that the tribunal ruled that the PDP and Ighodalo failed to prove their claims against Okpebholo.

The tribunal stated that “no competent witnesses were called” by the petitioners to substantiate their petition, thereby upholding the victory of Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the September 2024 election, Okpebholo secured 291,667 votes, defeating his closest rival Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes. Despite this, Ighodalo and the PDP contested the result, alleging electoral irregularities, but the tribunal found no merit in their case.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo extended an olive branch to Ighodalo and members of the opposition parties, urging them to join forces for the collective progress of Edo State.

The governor expressed his appreciation to the people of the state for their unwavering support and belief in his vision for a prosperous and united Edo.

“We are focused on continuing the good work we have started. This victory is not mine alone, but a victory for every citizen and resident of Edo State,” the governor stated.

He further emphasized his administration’s commitment to delivering on its campaign promises, noting that they would not be distracted by “frivolous litigation.”

Governor Okpebholo reiterated that his administration remains dedicated to good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.

“This mandate is an opportunity to continue building a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” he said, highlighting his administration’s goal of fostering a prosperous and united Edo State.