Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, April 2, departed Nigeria for Paris, France, for a two-week working visit.

The development was disclosed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement released on Wednesday.

Naija News understands that during this trip, the President will evaluate the mid-term performance of his administration and review significant achievements.

The statement is titled, ‘President Tinubu to embark on working visit to Paris. ’

According to the Presidency, Tinubu will also take this opportunity to assess the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning in anticipation of his administration’s second anniversary.

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed the case instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo challenging the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports that the petitioners initially argued that the election was marred by non-compliance with the Electoral Act and over-voting, rendering the results invalid.

However, citing longstanding Supreme Court precedents, the tribunal held that while substantial non-compliance was demonstrated, the burden of proof rests solely with the petitioners(PDP, Ighodalo)—and cannot be shifted to the respondents(Okpebholo, APC).

Additionally, allegations that Okpebholo was not duly elected collapsed under scrutiny, with evidence failing to substantiate the claims.

Tribunal also held that the failure to call polling units agents by the Petitioners (PDP, Asue) in respect of INEC forms tendered was fatal to their case and amounted to dumping of documents on the Tribunal.

President Bola Tinubu has announced sweeping changes at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, including the dismissal of Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and the dissolution of its board.

This decision, effective April 2, 2025, is part of the government’s strategy to enhance the operational efficiency of the oil giant and restore investor confidence.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that Tinubu invoked his powers under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to carry out the leadership overhaul aimed at making NNPC more commercially viable and efficient.

In a move to strengthen the company’s leadership, Bayo Ojulari, a seasoned oil and gas professional, has been appointed as the new GCEO of NNPC.

He replaces Mele Kyari, whose tenure has been marked by the challenges the country’s oil sector continues to face. Additionally, Ahmadu Musa Kida has been appointed as the new non-executive chairman, taking over from Pius Akinyelure.

Kida has decades of experience in the sector and is expected to provide valuable leadership as NNPC continues its transformation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has vowed to take necessary action after a police officer in Kaduna State, Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, threatened to retaliate the killing of some northerners in Edo State.

Naija News reports that Dan-Taki, reacting to the recent lynching of 16 travellers of Northern extraction in Uromi, Edo State, in a Facebook comment, threatened retaliatory attacks against Southerners living in northern Nigeria.

Dan-Taki vowed by Almighty God that northerners would take decisive action against southerners in their domain.

Following persistent criticisms of his comment, Dan-Taki changed his first name and restricted access to his Facebook page, limiting users’ viewing of his posts and comments.

However, 𝕏 user with the handle, UcheDIgboezeson shared a screenshot of Dan-Taki’s post and tagged Adejobi with the caption, “#Princemoye1, take care of this sir.”

In response, Adejobi said, “Noted for necessary action. Thanks.”

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it decided to retain its market price of petrol across its stations in the country to guarantee energy security.

Naija News reported that Dangote Refinery announced an end to its sale of petrol in naira, citing the non-renewal of its naira-for-crude swap deal it had with the federal government through NNPCL.

The decision led to an increase in the pump price of petrol across the nation in most private filling stations.

While some filling stations have adjusted their petrol pump price, NNPCL petrol stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) still sell at ₦880.

The national oil company’s spokesman added that the PIA Act mandated NNPCL to serve as a supplier of last resort to ensure energy security for the country.

“Energy security. The law mandates NNPC to be the supplier of last resort,” he added.

Asked whether NNPCL was sustaining the pump price at a loss, he said: “not really“.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, for criticising the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

In an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday night, Peter Obi claimed that there is no democracy in Nigeria, stressing that he would have done better as president.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday evening, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated that Tinubu’s success as Lagos State governor and President is undeniable, adding that it needs to opposition validation.

The APC stated that Peter Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, needs to tame his bloated and deluded imagination.

According to Morka, Obi is showing symptoms of a protracted bout of election failure-induced hangover from which he has not awakened to the reality that he is not the president.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned Nigerians to expect fresh rounds of heat exhaustion and heatstroke in the month of April.

According to NIMET, central and northern states are at higher risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, while the south will also not be left out of the heat stress.

Naija News reports the warning was handed down in the April weather outlook by NIMET.

The agency cautioned that residents in states including Kwara, Kogi, and Benue are at higher risk of malaria due to higher mosquito activity.

It also predicted the outbreak of meningitis in the extreme north, adding that the condition of the region is favourable for outbreaks.

NiMet added that temperatures are expected to be warmer than average along the coast and slightly above normal in the central and northern states.

NIMET further predicted that there is the likelihood of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke in central and northern regions and advised Nigerians to stay safe by staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and use of mosquito nets and repellents.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has described his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, as an up-and-coming artist.

He claimed that the ‘Zanku’ crooner is not popular among rich folks due to his style of music.

Portable stated this during an interview on Echo Room. He claimed that a car dealer chided him for beefing Zlatan, saying the rapper wasn’t worth it and was only using him to chase clout.

He said, “Zlatan is an up-and-coming artist. There was a man I got a car from. I decided to change my car for my birthday, from one of the people I get cars from. He said I shouldn’t have answered Zlatan. He said Zlatan wanted to chase clout with my name. Then he said he didn’t even know his songs that he just started hearing his name.

“A lot of wealthy people don’t know some of these artists’ lyrics. What are they singing? Are those songs? You cannot do call and response. Is that music? Are you joking?”

La Liga has raised concerns regarding FC Barcelona‘s financial ability to register players Dani Olmo and Paul Víctor, asserting that the club does not possess the necessary salary cap to accommodate their contracts.

This issue comes as Spain’s sports ministry, the CSD (Consejo Superior de Deportes), prepares to make a ruling this week on whether Dani Olmo and Paul Víctor can play for FC Barcelona for the remainder of the season.

The league specifically questioned the legitimacy of the €100 million arrangement that allowed the CSD to grant temporary registrations for Olmo and Víctor in January.

La Liga has expressed dissatisfaction with this deal, indicating that there are serious doubts about Barcelona’s financial practices.

Furthermore, the league has threatened to take action against the anonymous auditor that Barcelona enlisted to validate the controversial sale of VIP seats at the recently renovated Spotify Camp Nou, an important revenue source for the club.

In a recent development, it was revealed that this significant transaction was omitted from the financial documents that Barcelona submitted to La Liga last week for the 2024-2025 season. These accounts had been scrutinized and approved by an alternate auditor, raising additional questions about transparency in the club’s financial reporting.

In their statement released on Wednesday, La Liga underscored that Barcelona lacked the financial capacity to register Olmo and Víctor as of December 31, 2024, and continues to do so as of January 3, 2025, and beyond.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed concern over the limited time he has to turn around the struggling team’s fortunes in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s remarks came in the wake of yet another disappointing defeat, this time at the hands of Nottingham Forest, where his side lost 1-0 thanks to a fifth-minute goal from former United winger Anthony Elanga.

After the game, which took place at the Forest Ground, Amorim lamented the team’s ongoing issues, revealing that this latest loss marked their 13th of the season in the league.

“In Manchester United, you don’t have the time,” he stated. “I will not have the time. We have to get it right fast.”

The pressure is palpable as United currently sit in a challenging 13th place, accumulating just 37 points and still struggling to achieve back-to-back wins this campaign.

