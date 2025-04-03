Ighodalo Speaks On Edo Governorship Tribunal’s Ruling, Reveals Next Plan

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21, 2024, Edo State election, Asue Ighodalo, has vowed to challenge the recent ruling of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ighodalo, expressing dissatisfaction with the tribunal’s decision, described it as a “travesty of justice” and reaffirmed his commitment to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ighodalo criticized the tribunal’s decision, stating that the affirmation of Okpebholo’s victory undermines the collective right of the electorate in Edo State.

Naija News reports that he emphasized that his decision to appeal is driven by his belief in preserving the integrity of the electoral process and the right of the people to freely choose their leaders.

“I respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man,” Ighodalo said, urging his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding in the aftermath of the ruling.

“While we may not agree with the verdict, we remain steadfast in our belief that the rule of law must remain the bedrock of our democracy,” he added.

Ighodalo, in his statement, reassured his supporters that this setback would not mark the end of their journey.

“This is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate freely conferred on my running mate, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, and I on the platform of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” he declared.

The PDP candidate expressed gratitude for the massive support from his constituents, which he said had been the driving force behind his campaign.

“From the very beginning, your massive show of support, sincere love, and belief in our shared vision for a prosperous Edo State have been the driving force behind this journey,” Ighodalo said.

He reiterated that his campaign was never about personal ambition but about creating a prosperous Edo State while upholding democratic values, justice, and the will of the people.

“For us, it has never been about the realization of a personal ambition but about our conviction to create a clear pathway to prosperity for all Edo people,” he affirmed.

Ighodalo concluded by instructing his legal team to proceed with the appeal to the Court of Appeal, describing the tribunal’s ruling as a serious blow to democracy.

“This is not about me or any single individual; it is about the very essence of democracy, the preservation of our collective right to freely determine our future, and the legacy we leave for generations unborn,” he said.

The PDP candidate reaffirmed his resolve: “We remain resolute. We remain committed. And we shall not waver in our pursuit of truth and justice.”

See the statement below: