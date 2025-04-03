Full List: Trump Slams Reciprocal Tariffs On Nigeria, China, S/Africa, Israel, Others

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled sweeping reciprocal tariffs on imports from countries across multiple continents, citing the need to correct what he called “unfair trade practices” and “currency manipulation.”

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden during an event he dubbed “Liberation Day,” Trump said the tariffs would revitalize the American economy and protect domestic industries from what he described as long-standing global exploitation.

“Today marks the beginning of America’s economic liberation,” Trump declared. “For too long, other countries have taken advantage of our generosity and open markets. That ends now.”

According to the administration, a baseline 10% tariff will now apply to all countries exporting goods to the United States, while certain nations will face additional levies based on their specific trade practices, including allegations of currency manipulation and non-tariff trade barriers.

Below is a summary of the tariffs announced. Countries not specifically listed will be subject to the standard 10% baseline tariff on all exports to the U.S.

(Note: The specific percentages and countries involved were not made publicly verifiable at the time of the announcement.)

According to Forbes, the administration did not release the full list of targeted countries or detailed tariff percentages, and independent verification of the figures was not immediately possible.

Trump said the tariffs would be reviewed periodically and adjusted based on how each country responds to U.S. trade demands.

“This is about fairness,” Trump said. “For every unfair tariff placed on American products, there will now be a reciprocal response.”

While supporters hailed the move as a bold step to protect American interests, critics warned of potential retaliation from major trading partners and increased costs for U.S. consumers.

The announcement marks a continuation of Trump’s long-standing “America First” trade agenda, which dominated much of his first term in office.

