BREAKING: WAEC Speaks On Suspending Monday Exam Over Labour Nationwide Strike

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has notified secondary school principals, supervisors, parents, guardians, and students that the nationwide strike scheduled on Monday will not affect the examination schedule for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Naija News reports that the Branch Controller (Ekiti), WAEC, Mrs T.A.Y. Lawson, announced this on Saturday, June 1.

She alerted Principals and school heads in Ekiti State in a letter titled, “Notice of Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC” with reference number EK/BC/SC/EXAM/07/Vol.1/89 late Friday.

Recall that the Nigeria timetable for this year’s WAEC examination began Tuesday, April 30 and is scheduled to end Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Advertisement

However, Organised Labour on Friday announced an indefinite nationwide strike over the federal government’s failure to conclude negotiations on a new national minimum wage and reverse the hike in the electricity tariff.

At a joint press conference yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, President, Joe Ajaero and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, President, Festus Osifo, declared the strike, which will commence on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Naija News reported that the Organised Labour reportedly walked out on the federal government team at the Tripartite Committee meeting on the new national minimum wage.

Advertisement

The Union walked out of the negotiation when the government and the organized private sector remained adamant on the ₦60,000 offer made on Tuesday.

However, Lawson, in her letter issued late Friday night, said: “The attention of Management has been drawn to a notice of the Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC effective, Monday, 3rd June 2024.

“Please be formally informed that the conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She observed that the examination authority bears the responsibility alongside the unions.

According to her, it is unjust for students in Nigeria and certain West African states to bear the brunt of missing the ongoing examination.

“In as much as we share the concerns of the unions and the generality of Nigerians, the WASSCE SC is going on across the member Countries of WAEC and the Nigerian Child should not be put to a disadvantage of missing the exam.

“For the aforesaid reason, WAEC will conduct the exam and School Principals, supervisors, parents and the general public should please take note and make adequate arrangements for their candidates to sit the exam.

“Kindly be guided accordingly,” the statement concluded.