BREAKING: Court Halts Pro-Wike Rally In Bayelsa

The High Court of Bayelsa State, sitting in Yenagoa, has issued an interim order restraining associates of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from holding a planned rally in the state.

The rally, which was scheduled to take place in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, on April 12, 2025, is part of an event organized by the NEW Associates group to show solidarity for Minister Wike.

Hon. Justice I.A. Uzakah granted the Motion Ex-Parte in Suit No. BYHC/YHC/CV/133/2025, which was filed by Bayelsa State Attorney General, Biriyai Dambo (SAN).

The court’s order, which temporarily halts the planned rally, names Mr. George Turnah, the lead convener of the rally, and Minister Nyesom Wike as the first and second defendants/respondents in the case.

The Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police for Bayelsa State were also named as defendants in the suit.

The court order reads: “An order of the interim injunction is hereby made or granted restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendants, whether by themselves, their agents, associates, privies, representatives (or any person whatsoever acting at their behest), from conducting, convening, coordinating, engaging in, organising, participating in, holding, hosting, or facilitating any political assembly, rally, meeting, or gathering within Bayelsa State, for the purpose of solidarity, hosting, and celebrating the 2nd Defendant in Bayelsa State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

The court has adjourned the matter to April 11, 2025, for the hearing of the Motion on Notice for an Interlocutory Injunction.