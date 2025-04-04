Court Slams Heavy Restriction On Akpabio, Natasha, Senate, Others

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order preventing parties involved in the lawsuit filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and three others from granting press interviews concerning the case.

Justice Binta Nyako made the ruling on Friday after Akpabio’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), complained that the plaintiff had been granting interviews on the matter, visiting multiple television stations despite the case being pending in court.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako stated that there would be no press interviews by any of the parties or their lawyers regarding the case. Additionally, she prohibited the parties and their lawyers from streaming court proceedings on social media.

Recall that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had recently reassigned the case filed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio and others to Justice Binta Nyako.

Naija News reports that the case, which was previously before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, proceeded under Justice Nyako, with the hearing held on today (Friday).

The suit, filed by the suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, challenges the Senate’s investigation of her alleged misconduct. It seeks to prevent the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from continuing its disciplinary proceedings over her alleged actions during a plenary session on February 20, 2025.

The case was earlier heard by Justice Egwuatu, but he recused himself from the matter on March 25, 2025, after allegations of bias were raised by the Senate President (the 3rd defendant). Justice Egwuatu, in his withdrawal statement, noted that a litigant’s belief in a judge’s bias could hinder the pursuit of justice, and thus, he decided to step down from hearing the case.

Following the withdrawal of Justice Egwuatu, Justice Nyako is handling the suit.