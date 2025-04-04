BREAKING: Tinubu’s Political Adviser, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Resigns

The political adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has tendered his resignation.

Sources within the presidency confirmed to Daily Trust that Baba-Ahmed, a former spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), submitted his resignation about two weeks ago. However, as of the time of reporting, it remains unclear whether the presidency has formally accepted his resignation.

Baba-Ahmed was appointed Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima in September 2023. Throughout his tenure, he represented the presidency at various public events, including the national conference themed: “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity,” held in January 2025 in Abuja.

Resignation Amid Criticism

Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s role within the presidency had attracted occasional criticism. A notable point of contention arose in April 2024, when Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, criticized northern appointees, including Baba-Ahmed, for failing to defend the administration amidst accusations of misrepresentation.

Matawalle took aim at Baba-Ahmed’s criticisms of the NEF, particularly Baba-Ahmed’s response to Matawalle’s dismissal of the group as a “political paperweight.” Baba-Ahmed had suggested that Matawalle should focus on highlighting his own achievements as a minister rather than attacking the NEF.

In response, Matawalle insisted that government appointees, including Baba-Ahmed, had a duty to support and defend the administration.

“Every appointee of President Tinubu, including Dr. Baba-Ahmed, owes the government a duty to promote, elucidate, and advance its good works and commendable efforts across all sectors,” Matawalle emphasized.

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed: A Glimpse into His Career

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed (born September 11, 1955) is a seasoned public servant with extensive experience in Nigeria’s governance and civil service. He hails from Kaduna State and is a practicing Muslim.

Baba-Ahmed holds a PhD and has studied at institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the London School of Economics, and the University of Sussex. He began his career as a lecturer before transitioning to the civil service, where he served in various capacities, including as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

He held prominent positions throughout his career, including Secretary to the Kaduna State Government and Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Baba-Ahmed’s contributions to governance earned him the national honor of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Before his appointment as Special Adviser to the President, Baba-Ahmed was the Director of Publicity and Advocacy for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), a position where he frequently voiced his opinions on policies affecting the North and the broader Nigerian populace.