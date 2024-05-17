My Administration Has Been Doing A Lot Silently Without Exaggeration – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has said that his administration has been achieving a lot silently.

The governor stated this on Friday during the inauguration of Emohua/Kalabari Tema Junction Road in Rivers State.

Speaking during the event, Fubara said that his administration has done a lot of things but they have refused to blow their trumpet.

He said, “for those who said that we have not been doing anything to know that we have been doing a lot silently, not with noise or media exaggeration.

“Let me assure our people, as I have said before, this government is a government this is focused, this government is a government that wants the forgotten people to feel the impact of governance.”

According to him, the total budget for the project is ₦21.2 billion of which the previous administration committed ₦6 billion while the current administration completed the balance of ₦15.2 billion.

He said that 70 per cent of the job was done by his administration and therefore he can boldly say that the project was delivered by his them.

The governor said that the success of the administration should not be ascribed to another administration, as government is a continuous process.

Fubara assured the people of Rivers that the government would continue to carry out its function without entertaining sycophants.