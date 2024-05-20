Sheath Your Sword, Stop The Political Turbulence – N/Delta Youths Caution Wike, Fubara, Others

The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide (IYCW) have warned the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike against plunging the state into anarchy for selfish reasons.

Naija News reports that Fubara and Wike have been involved in a power tussle over the governance and politics in Rivers State.

This has led to intense crisis in the state’s House of Assembly.

Speaking on the situation via a communique at the end of their one-day peace and security summit, IYC called for peace and stability in the state.

Advertisement

According to the communique signed by IYC national president, Alaye Theophilus; President, Bayelsa Youth Association, Doupere Precious; President, Ibom Youth Council, Lord Knight and the President, Urhobo Youth Leader Council, Emuejevoke Esesiobe, among others, the group noted the state is critical to both the nation and the region, therefore they can no longer stand idle and watch the crisis unfold.

The statement reads in part, “On the political stability in Rivers State, we urge the politicians causing political turbulence in the state to sheath their swords.

“This state is critical to both the region and the nation, and we cannot stand idle and watch while it descends into crisis.

Advertisement

“We advocate for peace throughout the entire Niger Delta region, not just in Rivers State. Peace fosters development, and we are committed to preventing the current crises in Rivers State from escalating into a breakdown of law and order.”