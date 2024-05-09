‘Even The Prophets Went To Prison, Whatever Allah Says’ – Buhari’s Ex-minister, Sirika Comforts Self

A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, standing trial for an alleged ₦7.2 billion fraud, has expressed readiness to go to prison like the prophets.

Naija News reported the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had accused the ex-minister, his daughter, son-in-law and Al-Duraq Investment Limited, of fraud in connection with the botched Nigerian Air project.

Sirika, his daughter, and three others were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Sylvanus Oriji at a Federal Capital Territory High Court on a six-count amended criminal charge.

In a video obtained by PUNCH, the ex-minister was reportedly seen comforting his daughter while in court, saying, “It’s okay. Fatima, it’s okay.

“Even prophets have gone (to prison). Those that went, haven’t they finished theirs already?…whatever Allah says”

Meanwhile, Sirika, his daughter, and two others have been granted ₦100 bail each with two sureties by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the court, the sureties must have landed properties in Abuja, be responsible citizens, and be deposed to an affidavit of means.

The court also restricted the defendants from travelling abroad without its permission.

Justice Oriji of the Abuja High Court also ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison if they failed to meet their bail conditions.