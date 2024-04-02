Burna Boy Is One Of The Greatest Music Icons, Hate Or Love Him – 2face Declares

Advertisement

Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known as 2baba or 2face, has joined the conversation about the status of his junior colleague, Dami Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, in the music industry.

Naija News reports that some music enthusiasts have been discussing about Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid regarding who is bigger on the national and international scene.

In a post via his Instagram story on Tuesday, 2face showered accolades on Burna Boy, stating that the ‘City Boy’ crooner has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons in the industry.

According to 2baba, whether people hate or love Burna Boy does not change the facts about him in the music industry.

He wrote, “Call this my talk anything u like. This young man has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons. Hate him or love him. E no go change fact. Kudos to everyone that is part of making this fact happen. Oluwa Burnafide.”

Meanwhile, veteran talent manager and music executive, Obi Asika, has stated that new Nigerian artistes would not have existed without their veteran counterpart.

According to him, Wizkid is D’banj’s regen, while Burna Boy is Daddy Showkey’s regen.

Asika stated this during a recent episode of Hip TV programme, Trending.

Asika said, “2Face has a grass to grace story, the same with Daddy Showkey. These are legends. You can’t have a Burna Boy without a Daddy Showkey.”