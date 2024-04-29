‘Calling Don Jazzy An Ordinary Influencer Is Disrespectful’ – Mr Macaroni Knocks Wizkid

Nigerian skit maker cum actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has berated Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, for shading veteran producer and music executive, Don Jazzy.

Naija News reports that this comes after Wizkid slammed Don Jazzy while reacting to shade fired at him by Mavin signee, Ladipoe.

Wizkid boasted that he is “never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer” when some fans called his attention to rapper Ladipoe’s shade.

He also retweeted some tweets suggesting that he was referring to Don Jazzy as a mere social media influencer.

Reacting to Wizkid’s social media outburst, Macaroni, in a post via X on Monday, described Don Jazzy as the biggest entertainment influencer in Africa, which covers music, content, films, and brands, among other things.

However, the context in which Wizkid called Don Jazzy “an influencer” was disrespectful to everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.

The thespian added that Don Jazzy is an “absolute legend” who is selfless and has shown support to many entertainers in the country regardless of their status.

He wrote, “Donjazzy is perhaps the biggest Entertainment Influencer in Africa. And the beautiful thing is that his influence cuts across. From music, to contents, films, brands etc.

“However, we would all be hypocrites to say that the context in which he was called an influencer isn’t disrespectful to everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.

“An absolute legend. He promotes Music Artistes even outside his record label. Gives free advice and visibility to up and coming artists, shows love to everyone irrespective of their status. I am also a beneficiary of his phenomenal influence! Don Baba J!!!! Your Influence Choke!!!”