Gunmen Abduct Nigerian Singer, Demand $200,000 Ransom

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Goodnews Emuemu, better known as Gnewzy, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Delta State.

Naija News learnt that Gnewzy, signed to Eric Many Records, was reportedly abducted on his way back from a show in the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2024.

The singer’s manager, Obas9ice, who narrowly escaped the ordeal, said they were accosted on Eklat Road in the Ughelli area of the state by some armed men who were dressed in police uniforms.

Shortly after the singer was whisked away, the kidnappers were said to have sent an email to the record label, seeking a ransom of $200,000.

The email read, “Hi, Dilly. You have seven days to pay $200,000 for your artist, Gnewzy, or we will send out his head. We will send you an email in five days on location for drop-off. Involve the police or mark the money, and he will be killed.”

Confirming the incident, the record label’s project coordinator, Dayo Showemimo, disclosed in a statement that they were currently working with law enforcement agents to ensure that Gnewzy returns safely.

The company also called on members of the public to provide any information they might have that could aid the artiste’s safe return.

The statement read, “It is with deep concern and grave distress that Eric Many Records announces the unfortunate incident involving our artiste, Gnewzy.

“In the early hours of Monday, April 29, Gnewzy was kidnapped on Eklat Road in Ughelli, Delta State. His manager, Obas9ice, narrowly escaped the same ordeal.

“Immediately following the incident, Obas9ice has been cooperating fully with the Division A police station in Ughelli, providing his account and statement of the events.

“We are actively collaborating with law enforcement authorities to ensure the safe return of Gnewzy. We are in contact with high-ranking police officials, including the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe; and an Assistant Inspector General of Police in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa.”