Davido Speaks On Sacking His Lawyer Over $370,000 Embezzlement

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has debunked reports of sacking his lawyer and longtime friend, Bobo Ajudua, over embezzlement.

Naija News reports that celebrity journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a social media post, alleged that Davido sacked Bobo for embezzling $370,000.

According to her, Bobo had been having problems with fund management with Davido for a long time, but the singer was the last person to see what was wrong until he decided to sack him.

Reacting to the report, the singer debunked the claims of fund embezzlement, saying that they are still friends even though they are no longer business partners.

Sharing a screenshot of the report via his Instagram account, he wrote: “This was not the case at all! We are still very good friends! In business things evolve and change all the time! Please everyone disregard this narrative.”

In response, Stella threatened to share evidence of Davido’s recent conversation with a close friend regarding the incident.

She wrote, “Davido I dont really wanna do this with you but this is a big lie….. Someone you told God will punish on whatsapp just now? Someone that has been begging to be forgiven but you refused? Your father told you to dney this some minutes ago…. The Lawyer even told you to go and read what Stella posted…

“Did you sack him becos of what i posted or not?Are you people good friends? OK PROVE IT!!! I have screenshots so dont push me to post, i am not out to be messy today please….. No be who be celebrity talk true pass, abeg no spoil my work you hear?

“If you like do another denial…. You didnt respond when all those Ladies were dragging you and lying that you impregnated them but nah me wey write true you respond to….Well done!”