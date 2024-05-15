Wike: List Of Commissioners Fubara ‘Lost’ In One Day

The political crisis in Rivers State has taken a different turn as commissioners loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, dumped the State Executive Council.

The state Governor, Sim Fubara, and his predecessor have been throwing tantrums since last week when the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Rivers state ordered the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike to commence an impeachment process against tGovernornor.

Naija News reports that the gale of resignations on Wednesday was from some of the nine commissioners who had previously resigned in the heat of the political crisis in the state before President Bola Tinubu intervened last year.

Their resignations came 24 hours after Fubara slammed Wike and estranged his political godfather, accusing him of leaving a huge debt burden for him.

Below is the list of commissioners who have resigned so far.

1. Commissioner for Social Welfare, Inime Aguma

2. Commissioner for Transport, Jacobson Nbina

3. Commissioner for Education, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom

4. Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu

5. Commissioner for Environment, Austen Ben-Chioma

The five commissioners tendered their resignations in separate letters addressed to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

While Mmom cited the toxic work environment in the state as the reason for his resignation, Ben-Chioma noted that his reason for resigning was because of the political crisis in the state.