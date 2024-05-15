Portable Breaks Silence After Ordeal With Police During Arrest

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has broken silence following his recent ordeal with the Lagos State Police.

Naija News reports that Portable regained his freedom after meeting the bail conditions set for his release following his arrest for refusing to pay the N14 million debt incurred when he purchased a G-Wagon from a car dealer in Lagos State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed Portable’s release to Punch on Wednesday evening.

He said, “He’s been granted bail.”

Recall that videos which emerged online show the moments police officers attempted to arrest Portable, and he tried to escape arrest by jumping a gate.

The policemen, who gave him a hot chase, caught up with him and pinned him down.

Despite pinning him down, Portable was seen resisting arrest by four policemen who carried and dumped him inside a vehicle.

Speaking on the incident after his release, Portable, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, wrote, “God is bigger than everything. Amen if you believe so. God over everything. They chase me, I dey chase dream”