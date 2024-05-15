Why Nigerian Celebrities Bash Each Other Online – Nkechi Blessing

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has disclosed that social media feuds between Nigerian celebrities are most often planned.

The Nigerian entertainment scene often witnesses top celebrities fighting dirty on social media, inviting their various fanbases to participate in the fights.

Naija News reports that Nkechi, in a recent interview with Hip TV, said celebrities who bash each other online only do so for clout and social media engagements.

According to the movie star, there is no bad blood between celebrities, but they engage in social media fights when they want to release a new single.

She said, “My thoughts on celebrities bashing each other on the Internet, I feel it’s some form of publicity stunt.

“By the time they come out on social media to exchange words, is either they have a new single coming up or they’re about to drop a song. So most times when I see celebrities fighting online, I just walk away because most times we sit down and plan these things.

“Sometimes, it’s not actually bad blood. As I said they might want to release a single so they will need all the clout and engagements to get their songs out there in your faces. So that’s it literally.”