Burna Boy Would Not Have Existed Without Daddy Showkey – Obi Asika

Advertisement

Veteran talent manager and music executive, Obi Asika has stated that new Nigerian artistes would not have existed without their veteran counterpart.

According to him, Wizkid is D’banj’s regen, while Burna Boy is Daddy Showkey’s regen.

Asika stated this during a recent episode of Hip TV programme, Trending.

Asika said, “2Face has a grass to grace story, the same with Daddy Showkey. These are legends. You can’t have a Burna Boy without a Daddy Showkey.

Advertisement

“You can’t have a Wizkid without Dbanj. You can’t have Davido without these legends like P-Square.”

Burna Boy Blasts Foreign, Nigerian Blogs Over Clean Shave Pictures

Meanwhile, Nigerian Afrobeats icon, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has taken to his Instagram stories to blast foreign and Nigerian bloggers over his clean shave pictures.

In recent years, Burna Boy has been very critical about the kind of coverage he has been getting from Nigerian bloggers. He believes Nigerian blogs are always focused on the minor aspects of his personal life instead of the feats he has been achieving in his music career

Advertisement

The need to criticize Nigerian blogs arose earlier this week when a United Kingdom-based blogger shared pictures showing his clean shave.

The blog claimed that Burna Boy changed his look recently by keeping a clean shave.

In reaction to the viral report, Burna Boy slammed the blog and extended that to the blogs in Nigeria, stressing that Nigerian blogs learnt their “stupidity” from Western blogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Nigerian music icon noted that the last time he shaved his beard completely was in 2021, which means that his no-beard pictures were taken almost three years ago.

Burna Boy wrote: “To all you weirdos who depend on @theshaderoom @theshadeborough And other weirdo blogs for your daily news. I shaved my beard in 2021 NOT now. But it’s good to know that for all the history I’ve been making and records I’ve been setting and breaking, You PARASITES ONLY CARE ABOUT WHO I MIGHT HAVE FUCKED, who I’m fucking, and stupid shit like “Burna boy shaved his beard”. I gotta apologise to Nigerian blogs now cuz I thought their stupidity was unique, I didn’t know they learned all they know from the West.”