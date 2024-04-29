‘Wizkid Did Not Lie’ – Nigerians React As Evidence Of Don Jazzy Claiming Influencer Emerges

Some fans of Nigerian award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, have dug out an old social media post claiming that the singer’s controversial statement about music executive, Don Jazzy, is true.

Naija News reported that Wizkid slammed Don Jazzy while reacting to shade fired at him by Mavin signee, Ladipoe.

Wizkid boasted that he is “never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer” when some fans called his attention to rapper Ladipoe’s shade.

He also retweeted some tweets suggesting that he was referring to Don Jazzy as a mere social media influencer.

The social media posts generated outrage on the X platform, with many Nigerians demanding an apology from Wizkid.

Following Wizkid’s statement, Don Jazzy unfollowed him on social media.

Defending Wizkid, some fans dug out a 2020 tweet where Don Jazzy spoke about venturing into influencing full-time and would want to work with the bigwigs in the field.

Still defending the ‘Ojuelegbe’ crooner, fans also shared a flier where the Mavin boss CEO won the Pulse Nigeria 2023 Music Influencer and Media Influencer of the Year awards.

Some Nigerians reacted to Don Jazzy’s 2020 social media post, stressing that Wizkid didn’t lie with his comment.

ritajohnson wrote: “Wizkid did not lie nau Don baba J na full time influencer”

shakitisisi wrote: “Why are people pained that Don Jazzy is an influencer? What’s the issue being an influencer? He can be several things at once. A don in the music industry, and influencer in muscic/social media etc. E be like say Nigerians no truly rate influencer o, because mist of them no get talent, but Don Jazzy is talented”

bestagada wrote: “Where’s the lie. Aside that.. na ladipo actually use style first shade wizkid.. but we are not ready for that.”

fancyface wrote: “I wonder what yall think an influencer is?!! He the wizkid is an influencer…he needs to look up the meaning 😂😂 They say go school,yall say no! Simple words and yall don’t know the meaning”

molade wrote: “Even wizkid na influencer na Abi your popsy no know book???”

florah wrote: “Let’s not forget that INFLUENCER produced Rema and Ayra Starr .. ona popsi wey no be influencer who e don bring to limelight abeg 😒 Very disrespectful”

godwin wrote: “That tweet was 2020 na Covid era”

kenzy453 wrote: “Wizkid no lie oo. Even Don J said it that he’s full time influencer”