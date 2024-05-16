Mohbad’s Wife Speaks After Pathologist Revealed Details Of Singer’s Autopsy Report

Wunmi, the wife to the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has taken to social media to make a plea to her late husband amidst speculations that there is an attempt to cover up his autopsy report.

Naija News reported that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, while addressing journalists after the Coroner’s inquest on Wednesday, disclosed that the toxicology test carried out on the late music star revealed that his cause of death could not be ascertained.

The lawyer revealed that the pathologist, in his submission in court, said that at the time the test was carried out, the body of the singer had already decomposed.

He said: “According to him, the cause of death cannot be determined.

“He gave a lot of reasons. He said by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death. So the summary he is saying is that the cause of death cannot be ascertained and when you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear, no particular reason.”

Shittu said the pathologist also said the cause of the death could be attributed to a reaction to certain drugs administered to him before he died.

After the crooner inquest sitting and details of the test, Wunmi took to her social media page on Wednesday night to share a photo of Mohbad with the caption ‘Ilerioluwa masun’, which is translated as ‘Ilerioluwa do not sleep’.