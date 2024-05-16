Big Three: Burna Boy Shuns Wizkid, Davido As He Lists Artists He Respects In The Nigerian Music Industry

Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy, has openly declared his respect for a select group of Nigerian music industry veterans, including Timaya, D’banj, Larry Gaaga, 2Baba, and Wande Coal.

Naija News reports that the artist made these remarks during a recent Instagram live session with fans, responding to veteran producer ID Cabasa’s call for younger Nigerian singers to honour industry legends.

According to Burna Boy, these artists have played pivotal roles in his life and career, marking them as the only true ‘OGs’ he acknowledges.

“Timaya showed me that achieving stardom was possible. I will respect him for the rest of my life,” he expressed, highlighting the personal impact these figures have had on his journey in music.

Burna Boy also appreciated D’banj for his early support, noting, “D’banj supported me back then. He paid for the ‘Wan Da Mo’ video.” This kind of backing during his formative years in the industry is something Burna Boy holds in high regard.

Larry Gaaga and 2Baba were not left out of his accolades. Burna Boy recounted the support he received from Larry Gaaga during challenging times and appreciated 2Baba for collaborating with him when he was less known.

“These are people I will respect for the rest of my life,” he added.

The singer also chuckled as he made a light-hearted comment about ID Cabasa’s influence, suggesting that while Cabasa might be a legend to others like Olamide, personal experiences shape individual perceptions of who qualifies as an OG in the industry.

Burna Boy’s comments come amid a debate over who is Nigeria’s biggest music artist, between himself, Davido, and Wizkid, whom Nigerians refer to as the “big three.”