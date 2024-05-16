Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 16th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 16th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress on Wednesday dumped the minimum wage negotiation after the Federal Government offered to pay N48,000, a figure far below the N615,00 the unions were demanding as the new national minimum wage. After abandoning the session, the furious labour leaders summoned an emergency press conference where they vented their displeasure with the offer, describing it as ‘an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerian workers.’

Vanguard: Organised Labour yesterday walked out of the minimum wage negotiation after rejecting the government and the Organized Private Sector, OPS, new minimum wage proposals of N48,000 and N54, 000 respectively.

The Nation: Nigeria’s inflation rate recorded its slowest increase in April. It is the lowest margin of hike in the last one year, and indication that headline inflation is receding. The rate outperformed the expectations of economic experts and analysts, who anticipated higher increase and raising hopes that spiraling consumer prices might be on a gradual decline.

Daily Trust: Five Rivers State commissioners that are loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday resigned their respective positions from the state cabinet as rifts festered between their leader and the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara. The commissioners include: Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Education; Ben-Golden Chioma, Commissioner for Environment; Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Housing; Jacobs Nbina, Commissioner for Transportation; and Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.