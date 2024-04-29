‘2024 Will Be Tough Year For Afrobeat, Apart From BurnaBoy, Davido, Others Are In Trouble’ – Music Executive, Paul O

Nigerian music executive, Paul Okoye, better known as Paul O, has raised concerns over some issues in the music industry.

Naija News reports reports that Paul O, in a post on his Instagram page, asserted that 2024 will be a tough year and that, apart from Davido and Burna Boy, other singers are in trouble.

Paul O, the boyfriend of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, warned Nigerian singers against following the route of Reggae music, adding that they should reduce their prices.

He wrote, “2024 will be a tough year for Afrobeat!!! Apart from 2 artists. This year (BurnaBoy and Davido), They did few shows, others are in trouble. Either they are overpriced or tickets are not selling Hmm. Let us not do what happen to Reggae musicians, reduce your prices. Just think. How many show you did this year.Tough time for Afrobeat (A & B & C class) Artist price themselves out of the market. No much shows + Global Economy is not laughing as well. God help us.”

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has spoken after his colleague, Brymo claimed he is a better musician than him.

Naija News recalls that Brymo, in a recent interview, claimed that Burna Boy is not up to his standard musically.

According to him, he is the “finest vocalist on the continent” and a better songwriter than any African artist including Burna Boy.

In what seemed to be a response to Brymo, Burna Boy took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “At this point they do and say anything to get at the king.

“Werey dey sing Yoruba proverb music for us. When K1 and Saheed Osupa dem still dey carry us trabaye.”