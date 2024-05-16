‘That’s Not True’ – Burna Boy Debunks Impotency Claims, Explains Why He Is Yet To Have Children Like Colleagues

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has recently opened up about his reasons for not having children at this stage of his life.

Naija News reports that the singer made the revelation during an Instagram live session where he responded to fans’ questions, including his views on fatherhood.

“Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet,” he shared openly with his audience.

Addressing rumours and speculations about his fertility, Burna Boy dismissed allegations of impotence with a nonchalant attitude towards the banters.

He pointed out, “Let’s assume that it is true that I couldn’t even have kids, you know that there’s something called IVF? But that is not even true.”

Burna Boy, aged 32, emphasized his unreadiness to start a family, citing the inability to dedicate the necessary time and attention a child would need from a parent.

He highlighted the profound love and support he has received from his parents, which sets a high standard for the kind of father he aspires to be.

“Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I’m living,” Burna Boy expressed, adding that he would consider fatherhood when he is more settled and able to be there for his children every day.