They Will Do Anything To Get At The King – Burna Boy Speaks After Brymo Took A Swipe At Him

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy has spoken after his colleague, Brymo claimed he is a better musician than him.

Naija News recalls that Brymo, in a recent interview, claimed that Burna Boy is not up to his standard musically.

According to him, he is the “finest vocalist on the continent” and a better songwriter than any African artist including Burna Boy.

In what seemed to be a response to Brymo, Burna Boy took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “At this point they do and say anything to get at the king.

“Werey dey sing Yoruba proverb music for us. When K1 and Saheed Osupa dem still dey carry us trabaye.”

Meanwhile, Brymo has declared that he would rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that Brymo made ‘unrepentant’ comment in a recent QnA session on Curiosity Made Me Ask with comedian and social media personality, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi @isbae_u.

This news platform understands that it is not the first time that Brymo, who is known for hits like Oleku, Ara, Good Morning amongst others, would make comments that attracts him a series of criticism.

In the latest event, Brymo, when asked whether he would rather sign with Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy, gave a cold respond by saying: “Don’t worry I will just go to hell. They need recording deals.”

Brymo, aged 37, who had a stint in Chocolate City alongside MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince, further mentioned that he was presented with a lucrative offer in 2012 to revive his career, but he declined it.

Regarding his departure from Chocolate City, he explained that it was due to the lack of desired outcomes from his popular tracks. Consequently, he chose to pursue his own path and create songs with deeper significance.