Davido Opens Up On Relationship With Burna Boy, Wizkid

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on his relationship with his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

He revealed that he does not communicate with the duo.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner stated this on the American show Sway’s Universe.

“Do you all communicate, you with Wizkid and Burna Boy?” the host, Sway, asked, to which Davido replied in the negative.

He also downplayed the comparison between him, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Contrary to assumptions that he, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are currently the three biggest Afrobeats singers in the world, he said he is the only big Afrobeats artiste.

Davido revealed in an interview last year that Wizkid and Burna Boy reached out to him when he lost his first son, Ifeanyi, in a swimming pool accident.

Davido Reacts To Arrest Claims, To Take Legal Action

Meanwhile, Davido has debunked reports that he was arrested after his show in Kenya.

In a statement released on his official X account, Davido debunked the rumour, stating that he has never been arrested and described the reports as untrue.

Naija News reports that he disclosed that he completed his show in Uganda and Kenya and had since returned to Nigeria.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner further disclosed that he will seek legal recourse against the media platform from which the fake news emanated.

The statement by Davido read, “Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls. I want to assure my fans that these re- ports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since re- turned home to Nigeria.

“I’d also like to note that I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world. Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I’ve made home throughout my career.

“I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible, regardless of the light of ‘April Fools’, and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation.”

Earlier reports suggested that Davido was arrested after his show in Kenya last week.

The report, which was later passed as an ‘April Fool’ prank, suggested that Davido and his seven crew members were held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following a search on his private jet, where narcotic drugs were found.