Flashback: ‘Don Jazzy Is Someone I Look Up To’ – Wizkid

Nigerians have dug out an old social media post of award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, praising music executive cum Mavin Records CEO, Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy.

This comes after Wizkid got social media agog over a disrespectful comment about Don Jazzy.

Naija News reported that Wizkid slammed Don Jazzy while reacting to shade fired at him by Mavin signee, Ladipoe.

Wizkid boasted that he is “never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer” when some fans called his attention to rapper Ladipoe’s shade.

He also retweeted some tweets suggesting that he was referring to Don Jazzy as a mere social media influencer.

The social media posts generated outrage on the X platform, with many Nigerians demanding an apology from Wizkid.

Following this development, Nigerians dug out an old social media post of Wizkid wishing Don Jazzy a happy birthday.

In the post, the ‘Essense’ crooner revealed that he looks up to Don Jazzy.

The 2011 post read, “Happy Birthday to a boss and some1 I look up to @DONJAZZY!!!! bless you sir!”

Meanwhile, Nigerian skit maker cum actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has berated Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, for shading veteran producer and music executive, Don Jazzy.

In a post via X on Monday, Macaroni described Don Jazzy as the biggest entertainment influencer in Africa, which covers music, content, films, and brands, among other things.

However, the context in which Wizkid called Don Jazzy “an influencer” was disrespectful to everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.

The thespian added that Don Jazzy is an “absolute legend” who is selfless and has shown support to many entertainers in the country regardless of their status.