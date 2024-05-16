‘Wike Has No Structure Again In Rivers State’ – Fubara’s Supporters Jubilate

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reportedly lost his political structure in Rivers State, following the gale of resignation by some Commissioners in the state.

Recall that five commissioners on Wednesday resigned from the Rivers State Executive Council, citing the lingering political crisis in the state as their reason.

Prior to the mass resignation on Wednesday, about two commissioners had quit Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s government after he (governor) reshuffled the cabinet.

Naija News learnt that Fubara’s camp has been engulfed with excitement and jubilation following the resignation of commissioners loyal Wike.

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Sydney Gbara, in an interview with Daily Post on Thursday said there is jubilation in the state because the former commissioners “were all moles in the system”.

According to him, Fubara’s supporters are finalizing plans to embark on a solidarity march to the Rivers State Government House in solidarity with the governor.

Gbara stated that the grassroot structures of the PDP and other political parties such as the All Progressives Congress, APC, Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Accord Party, AP, “have all collapsed into the SIMplified Movement”.

He added that, “Wike has no structure again in the state except those elders he trapped with Abuja appointments”.

Similarly, a former River States House of Assembly member, Sir Jackson Belema, said in a statement on Thursday that the commissioners’ resignation could not have come at a better time.

He said, “Their resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. I understand some of them have fled the state with their families.

“That is the best option for them because they allowed themselves to be used by Wike. There is palpable excitement in the air in the state. The people are in support of the governor. Those who know Wike should advise him to leave Governor Sim Fubara alone.”