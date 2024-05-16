Kizz Daniel Reveals His Top Three Bad Habits

Nigerian award-winning singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has opened up about his top three bad habits.

Naija News reports that the ‘Cough’ crooner made this known when a fan on the microblogging platform X, quizzed him on his bad habits.

In response, Kizz Daniel listed drinking to a stupor, smoking cigarettes and adultery.

See the conversation below.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel recently berated his colleague, Tekno, for downplaying the Fly Boi boss’ financial prowess in a recent disclaimer.

Naija News reports that Tekno while debunking a report that he received royalties worth N1 billion from his collaborative song with ‘Buga,’ insinuated that Kizz Daniel’s money isn’t on the same level as his.

Advertisement

Reacting, Kizz Daniel accused Tekno of being ungrateful.

He claimed that he “rescued” Tekno’s dying career with the song.

He wrote: “Dem mention money you sef dey talk… spewing sh*t like an*s. See ekuke wey we rescue with Buga. Oloribu omo ale.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tekno has responded to Kizz Daniel’s outburst, warning him not to provoke him or else he will feel his wrath.