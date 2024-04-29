I Rescued Your Career With Buga – Kizz Daniel Knocks Tekno

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has berated his colleague, Tekno for downplaying the Fly Boi boss’ financial prowess in a recent disclaimer.

Naija News reports that Tekno, while debunking a report that he received royalties worth N1 billion from his collaborative song with ‘Buga,’ insinuated that Kizz Daniel’s money isn’t on the same level as his.

Reacting, Kizz Daniel accused Tekno of being ungrateful.

He claimed that he “rescued” Tekno’s dying career with the song.

He wrote: “Dem mention money you sef dey talk… spewing sh*t like an*s. See ekuke wey we rescue with Buga. Oloribu omo ale.”

Meanwhile, Tekno has responded to Kizz Daniel’s outburst, warning him not to provoke him or else he will feel his wrath.

Tekno wrote: “Hope you are trending now fool! Careful o, breeze blow foul ny*sh dey open. I’m not the one to be played with before I Kattywilliams your *ss. Insecure narcissist.”

‘My Journey Won’t Be Complete Without You’ – Kizz Daniel Begs 2face For Music Collaboration

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel, has pleaded with legendary singer, Tuface Idibia, better known as 2Baba, for a music collaboration.

Naija News reports that the ‘Woju’ crooner in a post via his X handle on Friday night, stated that his success story in the music industry won’t be complete without working with the ‘African Queen’ crooner.

While referring to 2Baba as his mentor, Kizz Daniel expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the legendary singer.

He wrote: “The Journey no fit complete without a 2baba Collabo @official2baba. Baba let’s step into the vocal boot together… Mentor.”