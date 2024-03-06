‘I Have Been Married Since 2020’ – Kizz Daniels Reveals

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made a shocking revelation about his marriage status.

Naija News reports that the singer, during a banter with an X user who was making sexual advances at him, revealed that he has been married since 2020.

Although the’ Twe Twe’ crooner did not reveal the identity of his wife, he affirmed that his marriage would last.

He added that his wife hails partly from Warri and Igbo, wakes up around 4:30 to prepare breakfast and tolerate all his bad habits.

What Bullying Did To Me – Kizz Daniel Opens Up

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel recently opened up about suffering bullying as a child.

Naija News reports that the ‘Buga’ crooner disclosed this in the latest Afrobeats Podcast episode hosted by Adesope Olajide.

Kizz Daniel said he had built his own world since he was much younger due to the bullying he suffered.

The singer said he was chubby while growing up, which made the other children bully and make fun of him and made him lose all form of social skills.

Kizz Daniel added that he takes alcohol sometimes to be able to deal with social anxieties.