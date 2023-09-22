What Bullying Did To Me – Kizz Daniel Opens Up

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has opened up about suffering bullying as a child.

Naija News reports that the ‘Buga’ crooner disclosed this in the latest Afrobeats Podcast episode hosted by Adesope Olajide.

Kizz Daniel said he had built his own world since he was much younger due to the bullying he suffered.

The singer said he was chubby while growing up, which made the other children bully and make fun of him and made him lose all form of social skills.

Kizz Daniel added that he takes alcohol sometimes to be able to deal with social anxieties.

He said, “I have built a world of my own in my head since I was little. Because growing up, I was a fat kid. I was chubby. So, I don’t go out because the kids in the area make fun of me. They called me orobo (someone who is fat). And they bullied me. So I always stay indoors.

“During that time that I always stayed indoors, I’d already built this fantasy world in my head. In the world that I have built in my head, I’m very comfortable in that space.

“So, I reintroduced myself to the world after I lost weight; I lost all forms of social skills. I don’t know how to communicate. I don’t know how to socialise with people.”