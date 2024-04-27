‘I’m Looking For South African Boys, Tired Of Dating Nigerians’ – Tacha

Controversial Big Brother Naija Star cum media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, better known as Tacha, says she is getting tired of dating Nigerian boys.

Speaking on her Big Friday Show on Cool FM, Lagos, Tacha asserted that Nigerian men mistreat Nigerian women.

According to the reality TV star, she now has her eyes on South African men.

Tacha further enquired from her guest on the show, Yvonne Godwin, who is dating fellow BBTitans reality star, Juicy Jay from South Africa, what it is like dating a South African.

Tacha, “How does it feel like dating a South African? I mean, for we, Nigerian girls that are already getting tired of Nigerian boys because we know what they do to us. What’s the treatment like dating a South African? I’m looking for South Africans now.”

Yvonne: “I don’t see the country with him [Juicy Jay] because he is just different. He makes it easy. The fact that he tries to learn Nigerian lingo. He also tries Nigerian delicacies.

“He is very open-minded. He makes it [dating] so easy. He is very caring. He takes his time. People don’t take their time to know me but he really took his time to know me. And he loves me so much, I know that.”