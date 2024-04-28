Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 28th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 28th April 2024.

The PUNCH: Governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed to work together to tackle epileptic power supply in the country, Sunday PUNCH has learnt. As part of measures to achieve this objective, the governors have agreed to take steps to break the monopoly of Discos in power distribution across the states.

Vanguard: There are strong indications that workers will wait for a longer time to receive a new national minimum wage as negotiations have stalled amid excruciating economic hardship and mass suffering in the country. In fact, the delay is allegedly caused by the Federal Government.

The Nation: Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara vowed yesterday that he would not rule the state on bended knees regardless of what he called the ongoing fierce fight to destroy the soul of the state. Fubara, who is currently locked in a political battle with his immediate past predecessor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, pleaded for the support of all well meaning people of the state in order to save it.

Daily Trust: The Naira yesterday recovered against the US dollar at the parallel market as it appreciated to N1280/$, according to market information obtained by Nairametrics from currency traders. This implied that the Naira appreciated by N120, representing a gain of 8.57 per cent when compared to the N1,400 to a dollar at which it traded on Friday.

