‘A Man Refused To Date Me For Losing My Mum As A Child’ – Nollywood Actress, Ms DSF

Nollywood actress cum media personality, Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF, has recounted how a man said he could not date her after discovering that she lost her mother as a child.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during an interview on the latest episode of the ‘Bahd and Boujee’ Podcast, co-hosted by reality star Tolanibaj and Nollywood actress, Moet Abebe.

Ms DSF said the man told her he could not date someone who wasn’t raised in “a two-parent household,” adding it was the craziest thing that someone had told her.

She said: “The most craziest thing that someone has ever said to me was when I told a guy that I lost my mum as a child and he said he could never date me.

“He said that he can’t date someone who wasn’t raised in a two-parent household. And I get that but could I have prevented my mum from dying? Is that my fault?”

Reacting, one of the hosts, Moet Abebe, said she has had a similar experience.

She said, “I can relate because someone has also told me that before. The reason was because he was also raised by a single parent. So, according to him, he didn’t want a child from someone with a similar upbringing. That was his excuse but I didn’t think it’s a reasonable excuse.”