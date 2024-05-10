LAUTECH Student Stabbed To Death In Ogbomoso

A 200-level student at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in Oyo State, identified as Adedokun Olamilekan, has been stabbed to death.

Naija News learnt that the undergraduate student was stabbed on Thursday night by yet-to-be-identified people in the Under G area in the town.

According to Punch, the 200-level student of the Department of Information Science was reportedly running a business outfit known as Dcrown Unisex Salon at Under G before unknown assailants murdered him during an argument.

An eyewitness who spoke to the aforementioned publication said that Olamilekan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

The witness said, “He was rushed immediately to the nearest hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The case has been reported to Owode Police Station, Ogbomoso, Oyo state.”

At the time of filing this report, the Oyo state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso and the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Fadeyi, are yet to issue any statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of Faith Omodon, a 200-level student at Delta State University, Agbor.

Naija News gathered that among the suspects is a 26-year-old native doctor named Chukwuyem Jonah.

Police authorities said the student was declared missing on April 1 in the Iru Egbede community, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, after she went to the farm and never returned.

Omodon was reportedly strangled to death after resisting her abduction, prompting her father to seek police intervention, leading to an initial inquiry by the Abudu Division before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin City.