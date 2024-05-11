Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 11th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 11th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has said he is ready to face the House of Representatives probe over the controversy surrounding the N15tn Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway road project. Umahi added that he planned to ensure the exercise was televised live for all Nigerians to see.

Vanguard: The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has carved a niche for himself by being blunt, accentuating his opinion and always speaking truth to power. He spoke on the state of the nation, his service to the Edo people and, among many other things, what he would be doing after leaving office. We serve you the first of the two-part interview today.

The Nation: The police authorities yesterday deployed about 30 armed policemen to protect the official quarters of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Aba Road, Port Harcourt. The move was apparently in response to an allegation by the pro-Wike factional Speaker of the House Martins Amaewhule, that the complex had been penciled down for demolition by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Daily Trust: Bandits have attacked two farming communities in Zamfara State where they killed at least 30 farmers, including a respected Islamic cleric. And elsewhere in Plateau, two herders and over 200 cattle were killed.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.