Gov Fubara Gazettes Order Relocating Rivers House Of Assembly To Government House

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has gazetted Executive Order 001, relocating the State House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Admin Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor explained that the decision was taken because the current House of Assembly complex is unfit for use after it was burnt on October 29th, 2023, during the political crisis which rocked the state.

Fubara stated that the House of Assembly, in its present state, constitutes a threat to the lives of users and needs to be shut down for urgent repairs, renovation and reconstruction to take place.

Naija News reports the gazette is dated December 14th, 2023.

The Governor observed that the move to the government house was to ensure that the proceedings of the House of Assembly were not impeded and frustrated.

He said: “Now, therefore, I, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, this 30th Day of October, 2023, pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hereby issue, order and direct that all proceedings and business of the Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, until the repairs, renovation and reconstruction of the chambers of Rivers State House of Assembly.”