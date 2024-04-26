Family Of Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Releases Burial Arrangement (See Details)

The family of late Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwondo, popularly known as Junior Pope, has released his burial arrangement.

Naija News recall that Junior Pope, alongside four other Nollywood crew members, lost his life in a boat mishap.

The unfortunate accident occurred while they were commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, ‘The Other Side of Life’.

Junior Pope’s family, in the burial arrangement, disclosed that the deceased will be buried on 17 May 2024.

Speaking during a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

Rollas noted that this resulted from rumours peddled on special media.

He said, “I was with his mother yesterday, and all the rumors online are making her feel that her son was killed. I had to let her know that I was also supposed to be in the boat.”

According to Emeka Rollas, CPR was conducted on Junior Pope immediately he was brought out of the water after being under for more than four hours.

“Anybody that said they didn’t perform CPR on Jnr Pope is a liar. He was brought out dead after spending over 4 hours under the water,” he added.