Photos: See How Philip Shaibu Was Welcome At His Home Town After Impeachment As Deputy Governor

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, stormed his hometown on Friday at Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News recalls that after a series of speculations and assembly sittings, Shaibu was impeached, marking the end of a prolonged conflict between him and his former principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While appearing virtually on Channels Television Morning Brief, Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Charity Aiguobarueghian, said Shaibu was impeached because he disclosed the state’s security and financial issues.

Taking to his X handle, Shaibu revealed that he received a heroic welcome at his hometown, which is a testament to his love both at home and abroad.

He wrote, “I received a heroic welcome today in my home town; Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area. It was a carnival of sorts as people poured in their numbers onto the streets to welcome their son home.

“Men, women, youth, children elegantly dressed in our unique orange colour and even masquerades were not left out as they gathered at the Jattu junction, eagerly waiting to receive me.

“Overwhelmed by the crowd that thronged the Jattu junction to welcome me home, I gave a thankful wave symbolizing my gratitude to the people, and every Nigerian for all the support they have given me over the years, especially in the past few months.

“I thank my ever-growing esteemed supporters and the good people of Jattu for remaining strong, undaunted, unwavering and keeping an unyielding spirit even in the face of extreme provocation, adversity and intimidation.

“The message is clear: The people are united, Home Boy is loved both home and abroad. The atmosphere was electrifying; one of oneness, unity and hope renewed!”