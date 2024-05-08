252 Students Bag First Class At UNN

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, has disclosed that 252 students graduated with first-class honour degrees from the institution.

Naija News reports that Igwe made known during a pre-convocation press briefing held at the main hall of the University’s Enugu campus.

The vice chancellor also stated that a total of 1,438 postgraduate degrees and diplomas of the University of Nigeria would be awarded during the convocation ceremony.

He said, “I am pleased to announce that a total of 12, 526, which is an increase of 1082 compared to 51st convocation figure’s first degrees of the University of Nigeria, will be awarded at 52nd convocation.

“And the breakdown of the results are as follows, a total of 252 persons made first class honours degree, 4,834 made second class honours upper division, 5,883 made second class honours lower division, 747 made third class and 25 persons graduated with pass”.

“The breakdown of the postgraduate degrees and diplomas is as follows: 412 people will be awarded the Doctorate Degree, 961 people will be awarded the Master’s degree, and 75 people will be awarded the postgraduate diploma.”

According to Igwe, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, will deliver a convocation lecture titled “Why Universities Should Lead The Way to A New Nigeria” on Thursday, May 9.

The vice chancellor also highlighted some of his administration’s achievements in the past five years, reiterating that his administration is committed to raising the university’s bar before he leaves in June 2024.

Igwe said, “We were here in October last year to flag off the activities of the 63rd Founders’ Day celebration and 51st convocation ceremony.

“On both occasions, I presented a comprehensive address in which I shared so many of the recent developments at the University of Nigeria.

“The address covered the recent progress we have made in the area of academic output, staff promotion, infrastructural development, new research grants and promotion etc. They formed part of what I described as the state of the campus address.

“A total of 12 of the projects have now been completed, while two new projects have been inaugurated. One of these new projects is the new building for the Department of Mass Communication, while the other is the much awaited senate building.

“I am particularly proud and happy about the new senate building, because it was almost ridiculous that our university was the only first generation university without a senate building.

“As a result, on assumption of office, I identified the senate building as one of my top priorities. Attracting and getting the approvals of TETFUND and the Federal Executive Council for the senate building was an uphill task, and this can be considered one of the biggest infrastructural achievements of the University of Nigeria in recent times.”