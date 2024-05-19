Why I Love Sharing My Mistakes With Other Women – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she loves sharing her past experiences, including mistakes, with other women.

Naija News recalls that DJ Cuppy revealed in March that one of her biggest regrets is not saying “No” to her estranged fiance, Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy and Ryan parted ways in July 2023, barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022.

In a post via X on Sunday, DJ Cuppy noted that speaking and sharing her mistakes will help other women learn and avoid the same pitfalls.

According to her, every lesson learned is an opportunity to help someone else succeed.

She wrote: “I love speaking and sharing my mistakes so other women can learn from them and avoid the same silly pitfalls! Thank you for having me.

“Every lesson learned is an opportunity to help someone else succeed.”

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy recently spoke about being a single and childless woman in her 30s.

The billionaire daughter stated that being a single and childless woman in her 30s is “terrible.”

The 31-year-old said that her childless and single status allows her to do as she pleases at all times.

