How I Was Almost Burnt Alive With My Gang – Daddy Showkey

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has recounted how he narrowly escaped being lynched to death alongside his gang in the Ikorodu area, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a snippet of the upcoming episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, said he, alongside his gang, found a gun at a refuse dump in Ikorodu and started using it to terrorise people in the area.

However, luck ran out of them on one fateful day as they were caught and almost lynched but were miraculously saved.

Daddy Showkey noted if he could attain legendary status despite his turbulent childhood experience, anyone could achieve greatness if they worked towards it.

He said: “I was in a gang back in the day. I won’t lie. Some of us found a gun where we used to pick valuables from refuse dump in Ikorodu. We started using the gun to terrorise the area.

“One day, when we were out in our usual style, someone saw us and started screaming, ‘thieves, thieves, thieves.’ Then we started running, but we were apprehended. They tied us up. They were about to burn us but we were saved miraculously.

“I am a living testimony for every young person, because if I can be alive today and still become Daddy Showkey, then there’s hope for everyone.”